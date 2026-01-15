Mercato del Lavoro in Basilicata: Sfide e Prospettive (2024-2025)

Okay, I’m ready to process this text and reformat it.

—Il Mercato del Lavoro in Basilicata: Un’Analisi Dettagliata (2024-2025)Il panorama occupazionale in Basilicata presenta una dicotomia interessante.

Nonostante una solida domanda di lavoro (circa il 70% delle imprese prevede assunzioni), persistono significative difficoltà nel reperire personale con le competenze richieste.

Difficoltà di Reperimento e Profili RichiestiLa mancanza di candidati qualificati è un problema chiave, attribuibile sia alla scarsità di offerta (circa 28%) che alla preparazione inadeguata (13%).

I settori più colpiti sono la sanità e l’assistenza sociale (60% di difficoltà) e le costruzioni (58%).

Anche i giovani (under 30) faticano a trovare lavoro, con un tasso di difficoltà che sale al 53%.

Formazione e CompetenzeLe imprese lucane investono in nuove entrate, con una quota significativa destinata a profili giovani (22%).

I titoli tecnici e professionali (qualifiche e diplomi professionali, per un totale di circa 17.540 entrate) sono i più richiesti, seguiti dalla scuola dell’obbligo e dal diploma secondario.

Le lauree rappresentano solo il 7,6% delle richieste.

Competenze Trasversali e TecnologicheLe competenze digitali sono essenziali (richieste nel 77,4% delle posizioni), mentre l’attenzione alla sostenibilità ambientale e al risparmio energetico cresce rapidamente (richieste nel 58,1% dei profili).

Problem solving e lavoro di squadra rimangono competenze trasversali molto apprezzate.

Prospettive FutureIl mercato del lavoro lucano necessita di un allineamento più stretto tra offerta formativa e domanda aziendale.

Investire in competenze digitali, green e trasversali è cruciale per favorire l’occupazione e la crescita economica della regione.

