Geopolitica Frammentata: Un’Analisi Metaforica.

martedì 6 Gennaio 2026
trento cronaca

Truffa Trentino: Allarme SMS Falsi del Cup, Attenti!

Redazione Aosta -
L'incremento dei tentativi di frode che colpiscono la popolazione trentina ha determinato un rafforzamento della vigilanza da parte dell'Assessorato Provinciale alla Sanità...

Tragedia sul Brento: base jumper viennese perde la vita

La tragedia del Monte Brento ha spezzato la vita di un base jumper viennese questa mattina, in un sinistro evento che mette in luce...
Trento
cielo coperto
0.1 ° C
2.5 °
-1.4 °
35 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Mar
1 °
Mer
2 °
Gio
4 °
Ven
4 °
Sab
6 °
Trento Cronaca

Ondata di freddo in Austria: temperature sottozero record

Un'eccezionale irruzione di aria polare, originaria delle regioni artiche, ha investito l'Austria, generando un'ondata di freddo di intensità notevole e interessando ampie aree del paese. I dati raccolti da Geosphere Austria rivelano che le regioni più colpite si sono...
Trento Cronaca

Truffa Trentino: Allarme SMS Falsi del Cup, Attenti!

L'incremento dei tentativi di frode che colpiscono la popolazione trentina ha determinato un rafforzamento della vigilanza da parte dell'Assessorato Provinciale alla Sanità e dell'Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Integrata del Trentino (Azienda Sanitaria Integrata, Apss), che ha riaffermato l'importanza di una...
Trento Politica

Terzo mandato: la Corte Costituzionale frena l’autonomia provinciale

0
La sentenza della Corte Costituzionale odierna getta luce su un principio cardine del nostro ordinamento, il divieto del terzo mandato consecutivo, che si rivela un...
Bolzano: Rilancio del Centro Pace, sfida al dialogo e all’inclusione.

Redazione Aosta -
Il futuro del Centro per la Pace di Bolzano si configura come una sfida strategica per l'amministrazione comunale, guidata dal sindaco Claudio...

Kompatscher: Eredità, Autonomia e Sfide per l’Alto Adige

L'eredità di un governato: visione, resilienza e futuro per l'Alto AdigeIl percorso di Arno Kompatscher alla guida della Provincia autonoma di Bolzano si appresta...
Trento Cronaca

Geopolitica Frammentata: Un’Analisi Metaforica.

Redazione Aosta
Redazione Aosta

Autorizzazione del Tribunale di Aosta numero 1/2015 del 19 marzo 2015 N° iscrizione ROC (Registro degli operatori di comunicazione): 35991 - Edizioni DIGIMEDIA P.Iva 01235120076

